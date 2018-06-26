Recommendations made for vacant West Virginia judicial post

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — An advisory panel has sent a list of recommendations to West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice for a vacant judicial position.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports eight people applied this month to be appointed to the vacant Kanawha County Circuit Court judge position following the retirement of James Stucky in April. Stucky spent 21 years presiding over cases in Kanawha County.

The West Virginia Judicial Vacancy Advisory Commission sent its list to Justice on Friday. The four recommended are House of Delegates Chief of Staff Daniel Wayne Greear and Charleston attorneys Benjamin Michael Mishoe, Gary Edward Pullin and Tera Lee Salango.

The appointee will serve until a judge is chosen by special election during the Nov. 8 general election. The special election is required because more than two years were left on Stucky's term.

