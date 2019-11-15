Recanvass reverses RTM election win

WESTPORT — Close races in several of the Representative Town Meeting districts and a final Board of Education seat have all finally been decided.

The Registrar of Voters office on Friday again recanvassed votes for RTM District 3, where one vote had separated newcomer Ross Burkhardt from incumbent Arline Gertzoff, with 292 and 291 votes, respectively. A recount determined Gertzoff would get the final seat, besting Burkhardt with 300 votes to his 297.

This followed an initial vote recanvass on Nov. 9, which confirmed the final seat on the Board of Education would go to Republican incumbent Vik Muktavaram. Muktavaram beat out fellow Republican candidate Liz Heyer with 3,573 votes to her 3,551 votes.

The recanvass also included the RTM District 5 race between Peter Gold and Nicole Klein, which Gold won with 387 votes to Klein’s 364.

