'Real character:' Mourners remember 2 boys killed with dad

MARION, Ind. (AP) — Classmates were among the mourners at a funeral for two brothers who were fatally shot two weeks ago in northeastern Indiana.

Twelve-year-old son Javon Blackwell Jr. and 11-year-old Jayzon Blackwell wore baseball caps in caskets at St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church in Marion. They were killed with their father, Javon Blackwell Sr., on Dec. 30.

The boys attended Anderson Preparatory Academy. Michelle Shirley, a substitute teacher, attended the service Saturday with her children, who knew the boys. She tells The Herald Bulletin that Jayzon was a "real character."

Ivanna Shirley says Javon, her classmate, "made everyone laugh," even teachers. Anderson Preparatory students collected $1,300 to help the family, especially with funeral costs.

Police say they're still investigating the deaths, about 60 miles northeast of Indianapolis.

Information from: The Herald Bulletin, http://www.theheraldbulletin.com