Ray Dalio takes CT in list of richest people by state

FILE - In this March 23, 2019 file photo, Bridgewater Associates Chairman Ray Dalio speaks during the Economic Summit held for the China Development Forum in Beijing, China. On Friday, April 5, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont announced that Dalio and his wife Barbara, of Greenwich, Conn., are donating $100 million to support public education and new businesses in some of Connecticut's most disadvantaged communities. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, File) less FILE - In this March 23, 2019 file photo, Bridgewater Associates Chairman Ray Dalio speaks during the Economic Summit held for the China Development Forum in Beijing, China. On Friday, April 5, Connecticut Gov. ... more Photo: Ng Han Guan / Associated Press Photo: Ng Han Guan / Associated Press Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Ray Dalio takes CT in list of richest people by state 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

WESTPORT — The richest person in each of the 50 states has been revealed by Forbes, with Ray Dalio taking the top spot for Connecticut.

Dalio, 69, is the founder of the world’s largest hedge fund firm, Westport-based Bridgewater Associates, which manages $160 billion in assets.

According to Forbes, he started playing the markets at age 12, getting tips from golfers while he worked as a caddie. He would later launch Bridgewater from his two-bedroom New York City apartment in 1975. Dalio’s net worth of $18.4 billion came in at twelfth-highest on the list.

He has given $768.9 million to philanthropic causes over his lifetime, the report said, and the Dalio Foundation has also supported microfinance, inner-city education, nature conservation, and promoted meditation to groups under stress.

For the complete list and more, visit Forbes.com.