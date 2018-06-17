Rauner names curator for newly remodeled governor's mansion

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The superintendent of Illinois historic sites including the Old State Capitol and Lincoln Tomb has been tapped to serve as curator of the newly remodeled Illinois Governor's Mansion.

Gov. Bruce Rauner announced Friday that Justin A. Blandford will start in the position Monday.

He'll be responsible for programs and events that will focus more on history and education, and for attracting visitors to the historic building.

Rauner says Blandford has been part of the $15 million renovation of the home, which is the third-oldest governor's mansion still in use today. He says Blandford's background "is a great fit for the reimagined mansion."

Blandford worked at the Illinois Historic Preservation Agency before joining the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, where he's been a historic site superintendent since 2004.