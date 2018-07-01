Rare copy of Declaration of Independence on display July 4

BOSTON (AP) — One of 14 original copies of the Declaration of Independence will again be on public display for the 4th of July on Boston.

The rare document can be viewed between 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday at the Massachusetts Archives and Commonwealth Museum at Columbia Point.

Officials say more than 1,600 visitors viewed the state's only signed copy of the Declaration last year on July 5

Also on display this Independence Day are two other documents: a letter from George Washington to the Massachusetts General Court stating that the Continental Congress had declared the American colonies free and independent states; and the Treaty of Watertown, signed in July 1776 with two Native American tribes and considered the first agreement that recognized the United States as an independent nation.