Rare condor found dead in southeast Wyoming

POWELL, Wyo. (AP) — An endangered California condor has been found dead in southeast Wyoming.

The Powell Tribune reports that the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is currently in the process of transporting the bird to a facility in Oregon for necropsy.

One of less than 300 California condors in existence in the wild, the female juvenile bird was raised in captivity in northern Arizona and released this past March.

Flying more than 500 miles from its release site, the condor was spotted recently on Medicine Bow Peak in the Snowy Range. The sighting captured the imagination of birders in Wyoming in the first sighting of the species in the state since 1998.

However, the condor was then found dead this week by a field biologist with the Peregrine Fund.

