Rare, 13-star flags on display for 1st time at Philly museum

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Dozens of rare 13-star American flags never before exhibited will be on display at a Philadelphia museum.

Antique flag dealer and expert Jeff Bridgman has loaned the historic flags to the Museum of the American Revolution for display starting Friday, which is Flag Day.

The flags feature 32 different arrangements of 13 stars, which represent the 13 original colonies. There was no official pattern for the stars until 1912. Flag makers had previously arranged the stars however they wanted.

A highlight of the display is a nearly 6-foot (1.8-meter) flag that features 13 stars that roughly form the letters "U'' and "S." Three flags from flag maker Sarah McFadden, known as the "Betsy Ross of New York," will be on display.

"A New Constellation: A Collection of Historic 13-Star Flags" runs through July 14.