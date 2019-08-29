Rapid City schools resume with focus on mental health

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Rapid City school administrators say they're paying extra attention to students' mental and emotional health as the new school year begins.

The Rapid City Area Schools District is training its employees in suicide prevention for the first time this academic year. The training comes in response to six student suicide deaths over the past three years.

The Rapid City Journal reports that the district hired Sarah Zimmerman to serve as a school suicide prevention specialist. She says warning signs include apathy, withdrawal and changes in sleeping and eating habits.

Zimmerman says employees learned parts of a suicide prevention methodology called Question, Persuade and Refer.

She says the district will also host seminars for parents on how to identify suicide risk factors.

Rapid City students returned to class on Wednesday.

