Rapid City fund invests in local businesses for a decade

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — A Rapid City economic development fund has been awarding millions of dollars to local businesses for more than a decade.

The Rapid City Journal reports that the taxpayer-backed Opportunity Capture Fund invested $2 million in outdoor equipment store Cabela's from 2007 to 2009 and $500,000 in energy company Black Hills Corp. in 2015. Smaller grants from the fund have helped keep local companies in business, such as the $15,000 award to brewery Lost Cabin Beer Co. in 2015.

Lost Cabin Co-Founder Jesse Scheitler says the 2015 grant allowed the brewery to hire additional staff.

Ben Snow has helped administer the fund for nine years. Snow says the fund allows the city to incentivize new companies considering moving to the area or existing companies looking to expand or relocate.

___

Information from: Rapid City Journal, http://www.rapidcityjournal.com