Rapid City airport gets $4.5 million grant for renovations

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — The Federal Aviation Administration says the Rapid City Regional Airport is getting $4.5 million in funding to make improvements.

Most of the grant money will be used to renovate the terminal. Airport director Patrick Dame says construction will begin in September and conclude next June. Dame tells the Rapid City Journal $1 million will be spent on a new ticketing counter, which is expected to improve the flow of foot traffic.

Other airports receiving federal grants are Harding County, Philip, Custer County, Wall and the Rosebud Sioux Tribe.

