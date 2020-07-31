Rangers investigating vandalism at Zion National Park

SPRINGDALE, Utah (AP) — Zion National Park rangers are seeking information about vandalism at the park after several blue squares were found painted on the sandstone, authorities said Friday.

Most of the paint was removed, but park staff often cannot restore vandalized sites to their former condition, said park spokesman Jeff Axel. Any vandalism to the parks is illegal, and repairing damaged sites can be costly and time consuming.

The squares are believed to be part of a masonry or art project, Axel said. They were found in the northwest corner of the park, about 1 mile (1.6 kilometers) south of the Wildcat Trailhead.

Park rangers are seeking any information that can help identify those responsible.