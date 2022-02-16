Rams fans cheer Super Bowl champs at LA victory parade CHRISTOPHER WEBER, Associated Press Feb. 16, 2022 Updated: Feb. 16, 2022 2:26 p.m.
1 of7 A fan holds a flag near Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum before the Los Angeles Rams' victory parade, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in Los Angeles, following the Rams' win Sunday over the Cincinnati Bengals in the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game. Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Show More Show Less
2 of7 A fan in costume stands near Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum before the Los Angeles Rams' victory parade, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in Los Angeles, following the Rams' win Sunday over the Cincinnati Bengals in the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game. Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Show More Show Less
3 of7 A fan admires the logo on a jacket from Super Bowl 34, which was won by the St. Louis Rams, during a gathering near Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum before the Los Angeles Rams' victory parade, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in Los Angeles, following the Rams' win Sunday over the Cincinnati Bengals in the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game. Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Show More Show Less
4 of7 A young fan carries a football and blows a horn before the start of the Los Angeles Rams' victory parade, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in Los Angeles, following the Rams' win Sunday over the Cincinnati Bengals in the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game. Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Show More Show Less 5 of7
6 of7 Maria Perez, of Riverside, Calif., wears a Rams hat as she waits for the start of the Los Angeles Rams' victory parade in Los Angeles, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, following the team's win Sunday over the Cincinnati Bengals in the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game. Kyusung Gong/AP Show More Show Less
7 of7
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rams fans cheered Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp, Aaron Donald and the rest of the Super Bowl champions during a victory parade Wednesday in Los Angeles.
Team members waved at fans from open-top buses rolling down a route leading to a plaza outside Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, where thousands clad in a sea of yellow and blue Rams gear awaited a rally.
