Rain, snow fall as California braces for brunt of storm FELICIA FONSECA, Associated Press Dec. 13, 2021 Updated: Dec. 13, 2021 1:02 a.m.
1 of4 A cold weather front brings clouds skies and rainstorms to downtown San Francisco, Calif., on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. Meteorologists say the storms are just the beginning of an "atmospheric river" that will bring more intense rainfall and heavy snow in the Sierras. A significant storm ramped up Sunday with snow in Northern California that forced drivers to wrap their tires in chains and light rain in the lower elevations. The storm promises to drop up to 8 feet of snow on the highest peaks and drench other parts of the state. (Brontë Wittpenn/San Francisco Chronicle via AP) Brontë Wittpenn/AP Show More Show Less
2 of4 San Francisco resident Gokul Ramesh left, takes a video of breaking waves on The Embarcadero while walking with Neeraja Ravishankar in San Francisco on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. Meteorologists say the storms are just the beginning of an "atmospheric river" that will bring more intense rainfall and heavy snow in the Sierras. A significant storm ramped up Sunday with snow in Northern California forced drivers to wrap their tires in chains and light rain in the lower elevations. The storm promises to drop up to 8 feet of snow on the highest peaks and drench other parts of the state. (Brontë Wittpenn/San Francisco Chronicle via AP) Brontë Wittpenn/AP Show More Show Less
3 of4 FILE - Pacific Gas & Electric crews work to clear a downed tree over Highway 9 north of Boulder Creek, Calif., on Jan. 8, 2017. A major storm is headed toward Northern California this weekend, promising to drop heavy snow in the Sierra Nevada and rain throughout the region. Forecasters say the storm is on track to hit coastal areas north of San Francisco, on the night of Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, and bring light rain. PG&E is sending crews to clear vegetation away from power lines to reduce the chance of power outages. (Kevin Johnson/The Santa Cruz Sentinel via AP, File) Kevin Johnson/AP Show More Show Less
4 of4
The Western U.S. is bracing for the brunt of a major winter storm expected to hit Monday, bringing travel headaches, the threat of localized flooding and some relief in an abnormally warm fall.
Light rain and snow fell in Northern California on Sunday, giving residents a taste of what’s to come. The multiday storm could drop more than 8 feet (2.4 meters) of snow on the highest peaks and drench other parts of California as it pushes south and east before moving out midweek.
Written By
FELICIA FONSECA