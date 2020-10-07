Rahal-Letterman-Lanigan Racing moving to suburban Indy

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing will consolidate its operations in suburban Indianapolis by 2022, the team and the state announced Wednesday.

The new location in Zionsville, northwest of Indianapolis, will combine its IndyCar operations in suburban Brownsburg and its International Motor Sports Association operations now based in Hilliard, Ohio.

The team said it plans to spend more than $20 million to build and equip a 13-acre site, creating up to 73 jobs by 2024. the site will include office and event space and automotive research and development and light manufacturing operations

Team co-owner Bobby Rahal said working out of two facilities has been challenging for a company that has four cars in IndyCar and the International Motor Sports Association circuit.

“Having our entire organization based in the Indianapolis area, in Zionsville, is going to be a big plus for our organization,” Rahal said in a statement. Indianapolis native David Letterman is another co-owner.

The Indiana Economic Development Corp. is offering RLL up to $1.2 million in conditional tax credits, based on the job creation plans.

The company also stands to receive up to $300,000 in tax credits from the Hoosier Business Investment tax credit program and additional incentives from Zionsville.