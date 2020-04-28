Radford University president announces August reopening

ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — Radford University will reopen its campus on Aug 3, the school president said Tuesday.

President Brian Hemphill said in a campus-wide statement that reopening will include full operations, such as on-campus housing and dining services, followed by face-to-face instruction beginning on Aug. 24.

To support the reopening, each vice president will develop a phased approach for the return of employees based on divisional needs and priorities, Hemphill said in the statement. He said that will require the return of select employees between the time in which Gov. Ralph Northam’s temporary stay-at-home order is lifted and the campus reopening.

Hemphill also said the school is working on contingencies based on information from public health experts, but the statement didn’t specify.

The Roanoke Times reports Radford moved its classes for the current semester online following spring break in early March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Radford’s various summer session classes – offered between mid-May through Aug. 1 – were also moved online earlier this month.

Virginia Tech told the newspaper on Monday it would announce its fall plans in early June. Virginia Commonwealth University President Michael Rao wrote on the school’s website Monday that he was,committed to an in-person fall semester.