Racial tensions at school football game with 'USA' cheer

ALISO VIEJO, Calif. (AP) — A high school football game in Southern California turned political after players from a predominantly Latino school were met with cheers of "USA!" when their opponents scored.

The Orange County Register reports Tuesday that last week's game between Aliso Niguel and Santa Ana high schools sparked tensions on campus and social media.

Santa Ana principal Jeff Bishop says he and his students were greeted with posters such as "Trump 2020" and that cheers of "USA" were offensive to players from his predominantly Latino school.

Aliso Niguel principal Deni Christensen says the game was intended to be a patriotic celebration ahead of Sept. 11 and that administrators removed political signs.

She says students were asked to stop chanting "USA" after Bishop said he would leave with his team if they didn't.

