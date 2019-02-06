RTM passes ordinance prohibiting fracking waste

WESTPORT — In a unanimous vote on Tuesday night, the Representative Town Meeting passed an ordinance prohobiting the disposal of fracking waste in Westport.

The ban, officially titled “Ordinance Prohibiting Wastes Generated from Oil & Gas Drilling and Extraction Activities,” is similar to laws passed in 55 other Connecticut towns and cities, including Weston, Stamford, Ridgefield, Greenwhich, Bridgeport and Hartford.

Environment Committee Chair Wendy Batteau spearheaded the effort and wrote in a memo to her fellow town meeting members that the ordinance is, “necessary for the protection of the health, safety, welfare and property of the residents of the Town of Westport.”

