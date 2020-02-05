RTM approves funds for shared bridge work

Director of Public Works Pete Ratkiewich speaks at the RTM meeting on Tuesday. Taken Feb. 4, 2020 in Westport, Conn. Director of Public Works Pete Ratkiewich speaks at the RTM meeting on Tuesday. Taken Feb. 4, 2020 in Westport, Conn. Photo: DJ Simmons/Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: DJ Simmons/Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close RTM approves funds for shared bridge work 1 / 4 Back to Gallery

WESTPORT — The Representative Town Meeting unanimously approved $62,000 toward a repair project for Cavalry Road Bridge, which connects Westport and Weston over the West Branch of the Saugatuck River.

“This is for design work,” Director of Public Works Pete Ratkiewich said at Tuesday’s meeting. “Once the bridge’s design is complete we’ll be coming back to you for construction funds.”

SIGN UP here to get daily Westport News and alerts on breaking news

The appropriation is a portion of the design expenses shared with Weston to begin a $2.7 million plan to replace the bridge. Eighty percent of the costs will be reimbursed by the federal local bridge program.

This story will be updated.

dj.simmons@hearstmediact.com