RTM approves $1M for Bedford Middle School portables

Coleytown Elementary School is slated to add three portable classroomsl for next year in order to accomodate the sixth graders who will stay at the elementary school in light of the closing of Coleytown Middle School. less Coleytown Elementary School is slated to add three portable classroomsl for next year in order to accomodate the sixth graders who will stay at the elementary school in light of the closing of Coleytown Middle ... more Photo: Vaughan, Sophie Photo: Vaughan, Sophie Image 1 of / 6 Caption Close RTM approves $1M for Bedford Middle School portables 1 / 6 Back to Gallery

WESTPORT — The Representative Town Meeting voted 28-3 Thursday night to appropriate $1 million to fund portable classrooms at Bedford Middle School next year.

The RTM’s decision comes on the heels of the Board of Finance’s Wednesday night vote to reject a $4 million portables request from the Board of Education.

The $4 million plan — called K-6 — would have housed all the town’s sixth-graders at the elementary schools, in light of the continued closure of Coleytown Middle School due to mold issues.

Also under the K-6 plan, all of town’s seventh and eighth-grade students were to attend Westport’s sole remaining junior high, Bedford Middle School.

In December, the Board of Education voted on the K-6 plan and, in the months since, it was revealed the portables would cost a projected $3.6 million for 14 portables for five years, far more than the BOE expected when it approved the plan.

Superintendent Colleen Palmer said the elementary schools do not have the square footage to accommodate the sixth graders next year without the portables.

Because the finance board and RTM approved only $1 million for portables, all of town’s middle school students will attend Bedford next year.

svaughan@hearstmediact.com; 203-842-2638; @SophieCVaughan1