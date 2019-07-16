RTM OKs $32 million Coleytown renovation

WESTPORT — Though the Representative Town Meeting ultimately approved a $32 million plan to restore Coleytown Middle School, one member abstained in hopes of sending a message.

Matthew Mandell, RTM member for District 1, said while he fully supported the plan he would abstain to make a point to the Board of Education and town. According to Mandell the BOE was represented by Shipman & Goodwin, a law firm which has represented 8-30g applications presented in town.

Mandell said there is a conflict of interest since the firm represents both the BOE and a developer currently suing the town under the state’s affordable housing statue 8-30g. He also alleged an attorney for the firm called the town “racist” in a news publication. The comment was possibly in reference to a CTmirror article published on May 22, which addressed affordable housing in Westport.

“This must end,” Mandell said. “I urge the town and the board of education to work together to resolve this once and for all.”

CMS Building Committee Chairman Don O’Day again presented the $32 million plan to remediate CMS at the meeting. Construction costs and full remediation of the school is estimated to cost $30.7 million with additional items by the Board of Education estimated to cost $1.3 million.

The amount, which has been called the largest appropriation the town has witnessed in the past 15 years, includes a 15 percent contingency of $4.5 million.

“If we don’t need the money, we won’t spend the money,” O’Day said of the contigency.

The town has also been working with Hartford to seek any potential reimbursements. Board of Finance Chairman Brian Stern said at a BOF meeting on July 8 that this could be between $2 million and $5 million. This would be less than usual 20 percent due to exemptions, he said.

The town would go out to bond for the appropriation request for 20 years at an interest rate of 2.6 percent, with a $41 million payout over this term according to Finance Director Gary Conrad.

O’Day said with the Board of Education’s recent statement that the school will reopen as a sixth to eighth grade school there is no longer any uncertainty regarding the building’s future.

“We’re all good. No more issues, no more wondering what we are going to do. It’s a middle school,” he said.

First Selectman Jim Marpe sung praise for the building committee and said the town owed them a great debt. With a vote tonight the turmoil caused by the school’s closure could be resolved, he said.

“This is an opportunity to resolve this and continue to make Westport have the world class school system it has always been known for,” Marpe said.

Westport resident Robert Harrington said the vote could start a new chapter for CMS and the town.

“This uncertainty has plagued our school system since September and it can come to an end tonight,” he said.

Harrington said with a coherent plan now established members of the RTM should be proud of what they will vote on.

“The band-aid on CMS is finally coming off,” Harrington said.

This story will be updated.

dj.simmons@hearstmediact.com