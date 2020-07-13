RI reports 8 new coronavirus deaths, 165 cases since Friday

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island health officials on Monday reported eight new coronavirus deaths and 165 new cases since Friday.

The state's death toll now stands at 984, health officials said. There have been nearly 17,500 confirmed cases.

On Saturday, 67 people with the virus were hospitalized in the state, according to health data. Hospitalizations were up slightly from 61 on July 7.