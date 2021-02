WOONSOCKET, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island Superior Court judge has restored full health care benefits to over 50 Woonsocket Police retirees after finding that the city and its budget commission violated the Rhode Island Constitution by indefinitely requiring them to pay deductibles.

Judge Jeffrey Lanphear ruled in favor of officer Glen Hebert who challenged the commission’s authority to unilaterally cut health care benefits for retirees in 2013, the Providence Journal reported.