RI hires 'marijuana czar' to oversee legalization effort

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island has hired the "marijuana czar" to oversee an effort by lawmakers to legalize the recreational use of pot.

Andrew Freedman tells WPRI-TV that his consulting firm Freedman & Koski will review various details of legalization, from testing protocols to licensing.

The state has agreed to pay the firm $90,000 for 2019 as part of its contract that began Jan. 10.

Freedman was dubbed the "czar" after his work overseeing Colorado's marijuana program.

He says he agrees with Democratic Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo's proposal to ban home growing for recreational use and reduce the home growing limit for medical marijuana from 12 plants to six.

He says Rhode Island's bill is the "best bill in the nation."

