Malloy's veto of Hartford aid bill remains in place

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Lawmakers have failed to override Gov. Dannel P. Malloy's veto of a bill that revamped a contentious plan for Connecticut to pay off $550 million of Hartford's debt.

The Democrat's veto was sustained Monday after the Senate voted on a vote of 17-14. Twenty-four senators were needed.

Proponents were surprised that last year's budget called for paying off the debt over 20 years or longer. The legislation would have limited it to five years and required future deals to have legislative approval.

But Malloy argued the legislation would be "detrimental" to a new board charged with helping financially struggling cities like Hartford.

The Senate also failed to override the veto of legislation creating a new process for removing problematic students from the classroom.

Other overrides are also being considered.