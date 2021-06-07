Q&A: Ellen Burstyn on her acting life, and not retiring

5
NEW YORK (AP) — That Ellen Burstyn plays a woman who recoils at the very mention of a retirement community in the upcoming film “Queen Bees” is extremely appropriate.
Rarely has an actor been as good for as long as Burstyn has. She is still, at 88, tireless, her vitality almost preternaturally undiminished. As intense as her early career was — Lee Strasberg’s The Actors Studio in the late 1960s followed by ’70s classics like “The Last Picture Show,” “The Exorcist” and “Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore” — her later years have been no less probing or challenging — “Requiem for Dream,” “Interstellar,” last year’s “Pieces of a Woman.”