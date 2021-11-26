Putin to host leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijan for talks

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin is hosting the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan for talks on Friday, during which the three are expected to discuss ways to resolve the tensions over the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh.

In the southern city of Sochi, Putin held a bilateral meeting with Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday. After that, the Russian president is to sit down with Aliyev and Armenia's Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan together, and then have a separate bilateral meeting with Pashinyan.