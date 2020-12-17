Putin denies involvement in Kremlin foe Navalny's poisoning VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV and DARIA LITVINOVA, Associated Press Dec. 17, 2020 Updated: Dec. 17, 2020 6:56 a.m.
1 of5 Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks via video call during a news conference in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. This year, Putin attended his annual news conference online due to the coronavirus pandemic. Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP Show More Show Less
MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday rejected allegations that the Kremlin was behind the poisoning of his top political foe, opposition leader Alexei Navalny, and accused U.S. intelligence agencies of fomenting the claims.
Speaking via video call during an annual marathon news conference, the Russian leader countered the accusations by saying that if the Kremlin wanted to poison Navalny it would have pressed the attack home.
