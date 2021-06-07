Putin confirms Russian exit from overflight treaty VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV, Associated Press June 7, 2021 Updated: June 7, 2021 6:51 a.m.
1 of4 FILE In this file photo taken on Friday, April 26, 2019, A Russian Air Force Tu-214 flies over Offutt Air Force Base, Friday, April 26, 2019, in Omaha, Neb. The flight is allowed as part of the Open Skies Treaty. The Russian upper house the Federation Council debate and vote on the withdrawal from an international treaty allowing surveillance flights over military facilities following the U.S. departure from the pact. (Chris Machian/Omaha World-Herald via AP, File) Chris Machian/AP Show More Show Less
2 of4 Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in St. Petersburg, Russia, Friday, June 4, 2021. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday praised his country's response to the COVID-19 pandemic and called for a stronger global response to global warming as he sought to bolster Russia's international standing. (TASS Host Photo Agency Pool via AP) AP Show More Show Less
3 of4 In this handout photo released by Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation, Members of Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation listen for the national anthem prior to their session in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 2, 2021. The Russian parliament's upper house has voted to withdraw from an international treaty allowing surveillance flights over military facilities following the U.S. exit from the pact. (Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation via AP) AP Show More Show Less
4 of4
MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday signed a bill to withdraw from an international treaty allowing surveillance flights over military facilities, following the U.S. exit from the pact.
The bill was endorsed by Russian lawmakers after U.S. officials told Moscow last month that President Joe Biden’s administration had decided not to reenter the Open Skies Treaty that the U.S. left under President Donald Trump.
Written By
VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV