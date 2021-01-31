Push to reopen schools could leave out millions of students GEOFF MULVIHILL, ADRIAN SAINZ and MICHAEL KUNZELMAN, Associated Press Jan. 31, 2021 Updated: Jan. 31, 2021 10:27 a.m.
President Joe Biden says he wants most schools serving kindergarten through eighth grade to reopen by late April, but even if that happens, it is likely to leave out millions of students, many of them minorities in urban areas.
“We’re going to see kids fall further and further behind, particularly low-income students of color,” said Shavar Jeffries, president of Democrats for Education Reform. “There’s potentially a generational level of harm that students have suffered from being out of school for so long.”
GEOFF MULVIHILL, ADRIAN SAINZ and MICHAEL KUNZELMAN