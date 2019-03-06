Push to allow more alcohol in Utah beer hits stumbling block

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A push to raise the alcohol level for Utah beer in line with most of the U.S. is hitting a stumbling block.

A panel of lawmakers gutted the bill on Wednesday, replacing it with a plan to study the issue instead.

Republican sponsor Sen. Jerry Stevenson says he'll keep working for his original bill. He says stores are hurting because large breweries are discontinuing weak beers as other states shed similar alcohol limits.

Republican Rep. Brad Daw, on the other hand, says the possible negative effects of higher alcohol content warrant more study.

The influential Mormon church is opposed to raising alcohol limits for beer from 3.2 percent to 4.8 percent, a limit that's still relatively low but would allow the sale of most production-line beers in grocery stores.