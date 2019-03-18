Purim party brings lots of laughs to Bedford Middle School

WESTPORT — Some Jewish holidays are steeped in solemn ceremony, but this one — despite its serious theme — is celebrated with a lot of silliness.

The Congregation for Humanist Judaism celebrated Purim on Sunday morning with a party at Bedford Middle School that featured a not-so-traditional play retelling the tale of the defeat of the evil Haman, part of the Old Testament’s Book of Esther.

“This is one holiday that’s supposed to be silly,” said Rachel Dreyfus, of Fairfield, who reimagined a good-and-evil play that included 20 of the more “outrageous quotes” from the current president.

“It’s a little bit of a political satire,” she said, joining a cast of 10 others performing various historic roles with tongues in cheek.

In between, there was lots of food, games and laughter.

“Jews rarely go nuts and crazy, but this is one holiday when you’re supposed to do just that,” Dreyfus said.