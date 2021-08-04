Puerto Rico dock workers to end strike as goods accumulate

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Dock workers who launched a strike that prevented thousands of shipping containers with items including food and medicine from reaching Puerto Rico in recent weeks have reached a tentative agreement with their employer, officials said Wednesday.
Many in the U.S. territory were relieved at the announcement, given the island’s huge dependence on imports. However, concerns remain since the deal between Puerto Rico’s Union of Dock Workers and stowage company Luis Ayala Colón Sucres, Inc. is in place for only 45 days.