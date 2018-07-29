Puerto Rican Day Parade set to begin

BOSTON (AP) — The streets of Boston will be alive with the sounds of salsa music and delicious scent of tostones.

The city's annual Puerto Rican Day Parade is set to begin and draw thousands of people.

The route begins Sunday at noon at the Boylston and Hereford Street intersection and proceeds up parts of Tremont and Cambridge Streets before ending at City Hall Plaza around 3 p.m.

A stage is set up at City Hall where musicians Willito Otero, Paddy Padilla and Pete Perignon y La Nueva Generación will perform.

The 51st year of festivities, run by the Puerto Rican Festival of Massachusetts, Inc, started July 23 with a flag-raising in the plaza.