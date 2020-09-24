Publisher: 2 reporters arrested during Kentucky protests

Protesters react to gunfire, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, in Louisville, Ky. A police officer was shot in the evening. A grand jury has indicted one officer on criminal charges six months after Breonna Taylor was fatally shot by police in Kentucky. The jury presented its decision against fired officer Brett Hankison Wednesday to a judge in Louisville, where the shooting took place. less Protesters react to gunfire, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, in Louisville, Ky. A police officer was shot in the evening. A grand jury has indicted one officer on criminal charges six months after Breonna Taylor was ... more Photo: John Minchillo, AP Photo: John Minchillo, AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Publisher: 2 reporters arrested during Kentucky protests 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The publisher of an online news site said two of the site's reporters were arrested during protests in Kentucky's largest city after a grand jury’s decision to not indict officers in the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor.

Daily Caller publisher Neil Patel said in a news release that the two reporters were peacefully doing their jobs when police detained them Wednesday night.

Police on Thursday confirmed that Shelby Talcott was charged with failure to disperse and unlawful assembly and Jorge Ventura was charged with failure to disperse and violation of curfew. No further details were immediately released.

Cities around the country saw protesters take to the streets after the Kentucky grand jury’s decision.