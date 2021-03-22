Public to weigh in on Weston's $76.3 million budget

WESTON — Public hearings on the proposed $76.3 million budget are scheduled for March 30 and 31, with residents encouraged to reach out with their questions and comments.
“After deducting non-tax revenue sources and factoring the 0.76 percent increase in the grand list, the proposed mill rate increase is 2.5 percent,” First Selectman Christopher Spaulding wrote to the Board of Finance in a proposal that includes the Board of Education’s operating request of $55.6 million, which represents an increase of 2.68 percent over its current budget.