Public official slams beer company founder for Trump comment

BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts mayor is lambasting the founder of a famous beer company for praising President Donald Trump at a recent dinner.

Somerville Mayor Joseph Curtatone said Sunday on Twitter that he will "never drink Sam Adams beer again," following comments from The Boston Beer Company co-founder Jim Koch at a dinner with Trump and executives at Trump's New Jersey golf resort.

WCVB-TV reports Koch, whose company produces the famed Samuel Adams beer, thanked the president for a tax cut signed into law. Koch said tax reform is a "very big deal for all of us," because 85 percent of beer made in the U.S. is owned by foreign companies. He said the move creates a "level playing field."

Curtatone tweeted that Koch is among "complicit profiteers" of Trump's "white nationalist agenda," mentioning Trump's immigration policies.

