Public hearings on transmission line project set to begin

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — A weeklong public hearing on a much debated transmission line that would stretch through Maine to bring power to Massachusetts has begun.

WMTW-TV reports the hearing hosted by the Department of Environmental Protection began Monday at the University of Maine at Farmington.

The hearing will focus on the transmission line's impact on the environment, and it will take place each day this week at the same time.

The transmission line would be 145 miles long and stretch through Maine's North Woods, which is one of the state's beloved outdoor destinations.

The state Public Utilities Commission issued a recommendation in support of the $1 billion project Friday.

While Gov. Janet Mills backs the project, residents in her hometown rescinded the town's support last week.