Public hearing planned for intersection improvements

Exclusive left turn lanes are proposed to be installed at the intersection of The Fresh Market driveways and U.S. route 1.

WESTPORT — On July 8, residents are invited to town hall for a public information meeting about proposed intersection improvements along U.S. Route 1, a news release announced Tuesday.

The meeting is hosted by the Connecticut Department of Transportation and will begin at 7 p.m. with an open forum for individual discussions with department officials followed by a formal presentation at 7:30 p.m.

According to the release, the purpose of the project is to provide safety and traffic improvements on Post Road East. As part of the project, DOT is proposing to install exclusive left turn lanes at three areas with intersections with U.S. Route 1. This includes the Fresh Market driveways, Roseville Road and Hillspoint Roads, and Bulkley Avenue, North and South.

A two-way left turn lane on U.S. Route 1 between the Fresh Market/Village Center driveways and Roseville and Hillspoint Roads is also proposed. This will allow vehicles to make left turns from a shared center lane to commercial driveways, the press release said.

Construction is anticipated to begin in the summer of 2021, based on the availability of funding, acquisition of rights-of-way and approval permits. Construction cost for the project is estimated to be $5.3 million, with 80 percent coming from federal funds and 20 percent from state funds.

New traffic signal equipment, curbing, curb ramps, sidewalks, and cross walks are also proposed under the project. Right-of-way impacts associated with the proposed improvements will require easements or partial property acquisitions for 26 properties.

Plans of the proposed project will be on display for public review at the meeting. Plans will also be available for review at westportct.gov.

dj.simmons@hearstmediact.com