Public hearing on Morningside condos pushed to March

Conservation Commission Chair Anna Rycenga tells people at the Feb. 20 meeting that discussion about the 20 and 26 Morningside affordable housing application has been postponed to March 11.

WESTPORT — Vocal opposition had been expected at Wednesday night’s Conservation Commission meeting regarding an application for 19 three-bedroom condominium units at 20 and 26 Morningside Drive South, but the matter has been postponed until a special meeting on March 11.

Wednesday afternoon, Morningside Drive Homes LLC withdrew the application submitted in October, but then immediately submitted a new one, according to Alicia Mozian, conservation director.

“The applicant has withdrawn his application ... so the hearing is not being heard,” she told the commission, not providing any specific reason for the withdrawal.

The plan, which included six affordable-income units, and therefore qualified under the 8-30g state statute, called for demolition of a farmhouse at 26 Morningside to make room for the five buildings that would house the units.

“There is significant public interest,” said Chair Anna Rycenga.

The adjacent properties, which face Greens Farms Elementary School, drew attention in January 2018 when an application to build a mansion on the property was denied by the Historic District Commission.

Rycenga and Mozian agreed the application’s public hearing warranted its own Special meeting, given the amount of public comment expected.