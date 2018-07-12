Public health officials looking into Legionnaires' outbreak

WOODSTOCK, Ill. (AP) — Health officials in northern Illinois are investigating several cases of Legionnaires' disease that occurred between June 7 and July 1.

McHenry County Department of Health officials say nine people became ill at different locations across the county. The victims range in age from 46 to 82. None of them lived in a public facility.

Department spokeswoman Keri Zaleski said Wednesday the source of the outbreak and a common denominator hasn't been found. Spokeswoman Melaney Arnold says the Illinois Department of Public Health is assisting in the investigation.

Legionnaires' disease is caused by waterborne bacteria inhaled from vapor. Symptoms often start two to 10 days after exposure and include diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, aching muscles, fever and chills.

A 2015 outbreak of Legionnaires' disease at the Quincy veterans home in western Illinois caused the death of 13 residents and sickened dozens more.