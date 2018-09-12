Public comment to be heard on Mountaineer Gas proposal

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia Public Service Commission will hear public comment next month on a Mountaineer Gas Co. natural gas line proposal.

The company wants to invest almost $120 million for upgrades starting next year and continuing through 2023. The PSC said in a news release that the proposed upgrades include $16.5 million for ongoing expansion and enhancement of service in Morgan, Berkeley and Jefferson counties.

The PSC's Consumer Advocate Division has been granted intervenor status. An evidentiary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 8.

The public comment hearing will be at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 24 at the Frank Arts Center at Shepherdstown University.