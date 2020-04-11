Providence police probing suspicious deaths of two people

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Providence police are investigating the suspicious deaths of two people discovered Friday evening.

The bodies were found in a car parked on train tracks. They were discovered by an Amtrak workers on Harris Avenue at about 7 p.m.

Maj. David Lapatin said a man described by police as a “person of interest” has been taken into custody.

Police are still working to confirm the victims’ identities and exact cause of death.