Protesters rally in Minneapolis against immigrant camps

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Hundreds have demonstrated outside the Minneapolis office of Sen. Amy Klobuchar to protest the conditions at immigrant detention facilities along the U.S.-Mexico border.

The protesters on Tuesday urged Klobuchar, a Minnesota Democrat, to lead the charge to improve conditions at the camp that they largely blame on President Donald Trump's administration.

Eighteen-year-old Aarushi Sen, who helped organize the demonstration, tells Minnesota Public Radio News the Trump administration "has constantly attacked innocent children, and refugee families and children will not be safe until these camps are closed."

Veda Kanitz of Lakeville said she wasn't protesting Klobuchar, but said she turned out because she's outraged at the way some immigrants are being treated.

Klobuchar's office issued a statement calling the situation at the southern border "inhumane and intolerable." The statement noted that Klobuchar called for a detention facility to be shut down after visiting it last week.

