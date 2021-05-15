Protesters in major US cities decry airstrikes over Gaza Associated Press May 15, 2021 Updated: May 15, 2021 8:47 p.m.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Pro-Palestinian protesters took to the streets of Los Angeles, Boston, Philadelphia and other U.S. cities on Saturday to demand an end to Israeli airstrikes over the Gaza Strip.
Thousands of people shut down traffic on a major thoroughfare in west Los Angeles as they marched two miles from outside the federal building to the Israeli consulate. The protesters waved signs that said “free Palestine” and shouted “long live intifada,” or uprising.
Written By
Associated Press