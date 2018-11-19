Protesters disrupt regulatory hearing on Enbridge pipeline

Blue-hatted supporters of Enbridge Energy's proposed Line 3 crude oil pipeline line up for a Minnesota Public Utilities Commission hearing on the project on Monday, November 19, 2018, in St. Paul, Minnesota.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Opponents of Enbridge Energy's proposed Line 3 crude oil pipeline replacement shouted their objections as Minnesota regulators opened a hearing on the project.

Several protesters chanted that the pipeline would be a climate change disaster . That prompted Public Utilities Commission Chairwoman Nancy Lange to call for order shortly after the hearing began Monday.

Dozens of opponents watching in an overflow hearing room took up the chant before walking out. The hearing itself continued.

The hearing is a resumption of one the commission postponed in September after protester s disrupted it.

The commission approved the project this summer. The hearing is on whether Calgary, Alberta-based Enbridge has met conditions that commissioners imposed then concerning insurance against spills and other issues.