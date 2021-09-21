Protesters block Kosovo-Serbia border, tension still high ZENEL ZHINIPOTOKU and LLAZAR SEMINI, Associated Press Sep. 21, 2021 Updated: Sep. 21, 2021 5:50 a.m.
Kosovo special police stand on the road near the northern Kosovo border crossing of Jarinje, Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. Tensions soared Monday at the border between Kosovo and Serbia as Kosovo deployed additional police to implement a rule to remove Serbian license plates from cars entering Kosovo, while Serbs protested the move. Bojan Slavkovic/AP
Kosovo police officers patrol by trucks where Kosovo Serbs block a road near the northern Kosovo border crossing of Jarinje, Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. Tensions soared Monday at the border between Kosovo and Serbia as Kosovo deployed additional police to implement a rule to remove Serbian license plates from cars entering Kosovo, while Serbs protested the move. Bojan Slavkovic/AP
Kosovo special police with armored vehicles stand on the road near the northern Kosovo border crossing of Jarinje, Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. Tensions have soared on the border between Kosovo and Serbia as Pristina authorities started implementing a rule to remove Serbian license plates from cars entering Kosovo. Kosovo special police with armored vehicles were deployed Monday on the tense border as hundreds of Kosovo Serbs reportedly drove there in their cars to protest the move. Bojan Slavkovic/AP
PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — The Kosovo-Serbia border on Tuesday remained blocked by ethnic Kosovo Serbs protesting a move by Kosovo authorities to start removing Serbian license plates from cars entering the country.
Trucks have blocked the road to the Jarinje and Brnjak border crossing where small groups of Serbs spent the night in tents. An Associated Press photographer wasn't let onto the road. Other people crossed the border on foot.
ZENEL ZHINIPOTOKU and LLAZAR SEMINI