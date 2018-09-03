Protestant church in New Haven closes

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut church in New Haven will close its doors after nearly 200 years.

WTNH-TV reports the Church of the Redeemer held its final service Sunday morning. The Connecticut Conference United Church of Christ announced Thursday that members had voted to move their congregation to Spring Glen Church of Hamden.

Officials say the church has a "declining but active membership." They say parishioners made the decision to transplant the congregation after research and prayer.

According to historian Elliott Barske, the church was founded in 1838. The church promotes a "theologically progressive" message.

___

Information from: WTNH-TV, http://www.wtnh.com