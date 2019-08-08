Protest planned against Matsu Sushi

WESTPORT — Another protest against Matsu Sushi has been planned after two chefs have allegedly still not been reinstated, despite winning a legal battle against their former employer.

The downtown restaurant became embroiled in conflict when former employees Jianming Jiang and Liguo Ding contacted the Flushing Workers Center in December 2017, claiming they were fired for refusing to work a 36-hour shift.

In October, a judge ruled the restaurant had illegally fired the workers and ordered them immediately reinstated. What followed were several protest outside the restaurant, as the store had yet to restore the employees to their old positions.

State Sen. Will Haskell and state Rep. Jonathan Steinberg sent letters in May to the owners encouraging them to meet with the workers.

“We have seen the customers of Matsu Sushi for years and have tremendous appreciation for their hard-working employees who serve the Westport community,” the letter read. “We think it would greatly benefit both parties if you met with the workers to address their concerns.”

On June 28, the National Labor Relations Board again ordered the restaurant to reinstate the workers within 14 days of its decision. Matsu’s owners have apparently not followed that instruction, resulting in the center’s announcement of a press conference and protest at the location Tuesday at noon.

