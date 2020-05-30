Protest over George Floyd death shuts down I-95 in Delaware

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Protesters responding to the death of George Floyd earlier this week have marched onto Interstate 95 in Delaware and shut down the nation's busiest north-south highway.

Delaware State Police issued an advisory Saturday afternoon saying I-95 was shut down both northbound and southbound throughout the city of Wilmington due to “pedestrian foot activity.” Police suggested using I-495 as an alternate route.

Video from newsoutlets showed dozen of protesters standing in the highway chanting “no justice, no peace” and “hands up, don't shoot.”

Protests have occurred throughout the nation in response to Floyd’s death. His arrest Monday was caught on camera and he could be heard saying “I can’t breathe” while a white officer, Derek Chauvin, pressed his knee on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes. Chauvin was charged Friday with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.